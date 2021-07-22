TMC MP snatches, tears IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha

A high drama was witnessed in Parliament on Thursday when a Trinamool Congress MP snatched a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore it while he was speaking on ' Pegasus Project'. The act by TMC MP Shantanu Sen led to a verbal feud between the BJP and TMC MPs resulting in the adjournment of the Upper House.

The Opposition has been creating an uproar in the Parliament over Pegasus. Media reports said that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including two serving Union ministers, three opposition leaders, and a sitting judge could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

Questioning the timing of the media report, Vaishnaw said the reports on July 18, a day before the Monsoon Session, appeared to be an attempt to malign the Indian Democracy and its well-established institutions.

“A highly sensational story was published by a web portal on July 18. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This can't be a coincidence. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties, including in the Supreme Court,” said Vaishnaw as the TMC MP snatched his paper and tore it.

Following the incident, heated words were exchanged between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sen, and the House was adjourned. Meanwhile, the war of words continued between the BJP and TMC MPs and the marshal had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta condemned the incident and said it is completely unseemly behavior. “He (Vaishnaw) was making a statement, you had a right to question him after that. But instead of going in for a debate, is this the type of hooliganism we see inside the House? This is completely against all norms, I think it should be condemned outright,” he said.