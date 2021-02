Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on Friday. "I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Trivedi said.

Thanking the TMC for his Rajya Sabha membership, Trivedi said, "Grateful to my party that they have sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal," Trivedi said.

Trivedi said he could not continue as a mute spectator to the violence committed in Bengal. The TMC is no longer Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, said Trivedi. "It was my inner voice. I couldn't have been sitting in Parliament as a mute spectator over what is going on, especially in Bengal. There was no forum where I could have raised my voice; I would have done injustice to Bengal," Trivedi said.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said Trivedi's resignation was no surprise to him. "We did not know he had resigned. However, it is not a shock. He was not a grassroots leader, he had lost Lok Sabha elections. Mamata Banerjee sent him to Rajya Sabha. 'Trinamool' means grassroots. It will give chance to other grassroots workers to emerge," Roy said.