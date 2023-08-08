TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Monsoon Session

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for Derek's suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."

Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Tuesday suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha."

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for Derek's suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."

In July, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Upper House for the rest of the session.