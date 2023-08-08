TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Monsoon Session

1 Min Read
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for Derek's suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."
Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Tuesday suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha."
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for Derek's suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."
In July, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Upper House for the rest of the session.
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read