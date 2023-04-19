West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy: Always with BJP, already resigned from TMC | WATCH

Reacting to Roy's comments, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a very small issue and that her government didn't "care" about it.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy said that there is no question about him resigning from the Trinamool Congress as he had already resigned and wasn't a part of the party. He added that he was always with the Bharatiya Janata Party and would remain with them if they offered him work.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said, "I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work." He clarified that there is no question about him quitting the TMC as he was not even part of it and had already resigned.

Reacting to Roy's comments, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a very small issue and that her government didn't "care" about it.

"Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who registered a missing complaint which is very serious. But this a very small issue, we don't care," Banerjee said on Tuesday evening.

won as a saffron party candidate in the 2021 West Bengal assembly election. However, just a month after the results were announced, he switched back to the Trinamool Congress without resigning from the House complaining of "ill-treatment" by the BJP. A former Union Railway Minister and founding member of the TMC, Mukul Roy joined the BJP in 2017 and

Roy made statements last night on Tuesday when he alleged that he was still a BJP legislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he was keen on returning to the saffron camp.

"I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to JP Nadda,” he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening. He added that he was 100 percent confident that he would never be associated with the TMC.

Roy travelled to New Delhi on Monday night for what he claims to be "some personal work." Meanwhile, his family, which initially claimed that he was "missing," later accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics and using Roy who is unwell and not in the "right frame of mind."

ALSO READ | 'Missing' TMC leader Mukul Roy reaches Delhi after family reports disappearance

Roy added that he was "not keeping well for quite some time" and was hence away from politics. Since joining the TMC in 2021, Roy has been away from the media's eyes. Roy also advised his son Subharanghsu to join the BJP "as it would suit him best."

The drama over Roy's whereabouts evolved since late Monday evening when the family members of the TMC leader claimed he was "untraceable". After reaching Delhi last night, Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had "no specific agenda".

"I have come to Delhi. There is nothing specific agenda. I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly. I am an MLA and MP of Delhi," he had said.

As there was speculation that Roy could rejoin the BJP, Subhrangshu, who too had switched over to the saffron camp, said his father is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease."

"My father is not in the right frame of mind. I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person. After he went missing, I had also filed a police complaint last night," he told reporters.

ALSO READ | TMC leader Mukul Roy reported missing since Monday; Son files complaint at Kolkata Airport

Roy's son also claimed that his father had undergone "brain surgery" last month and failed to recognise even family members and close associates.

When asked why he had filed a missing report of his father, Subhranshu Roy said that he knew Mukul Roy had gone to Delhi but not where in Delhi. He added that his phone was switched off.

Subhrangshu claimed when he came to know on Monday night that the TMC leader was travelling to Delhi by air, he had requested the authorities to deboard him, but by then, "the flight had taken off."

"The chief minister herself had called up to inquire about my father's well-being," Subhrangshu, who too had returned to the TMC in 2021 along with his father, said.

Reactions and speculations pour in

Speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic single word Facebook post: "Comeback."

When contacted by a news channel, Hazra said, "It's time to wait and watch. Please wait for one or two days; everything will be clear very soon".

Reacting to Hazra's comments, Subhranghsu said it was an attempt to malign the TMC and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"This is shameful that some people have stooped so low and are doing politics over my father's visit to New Delhi. This is an attempt to malign the TMC and our party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

State parliamentary affairs minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics.

"I have known Mukul Roy for the last several decades. He is so ill that he doesn't recognise people and cannot complete a sentence properly. Now If the BJP wants to pursue politics by using an unwell person, we condemn such dirty politics," he said.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, however, said that the saffron camp is not interested in "inducting Roy back into the party." Meanwhile, the Airport police station under the Bidhannagar police commissionerate questioned Pijush Kanodia, a BJP leader and once a close associate of Mukul Roy, during his stint in the saffron camp.

"Following a complaint of Mukul Roy's son, we have questioned one local leader of South Dum Dum for his alleged involvement in the matter. We have also sent a couple of officers to New Delhi to find out what has happened," a senior police official said.

Roy also resigned as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the West Bengal assembly last year, citing ill health.

With agency inputs.