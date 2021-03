Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday replaced its candidate from Habibpur Assembly constituency, Sarala Murmu, with Pradeep Baskey.

The development came amid the reports that Murmu might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This is to inform that the candidate for Malda District's Habibpur Assembly Constituency, Sarala Murmu, had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency," said TMC in a statement.

A number of TMC leaders have quit the party in recent months to join the BJP as the saffron party mounts an aggressive all-out campaign to end Chief Minister Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

Last week, TMC released a full list of 291 candidates, bringing in 114 new faces in a bid to beat the decade-old anti-incumbency. Announcing the candidate list, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the remaining three seats of the 294 constituencies would be fought by its ally, the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).