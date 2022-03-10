Tivim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tivim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tivim is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Tivim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Tivim was won by Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar of the INC. He defeated BJP's Kiran Mohan Kandolkar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kiran Mohan Kandolkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar garnered 11099 votes, securing 49.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 795 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.52 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tivim constituency stands at 28485 with 13986 male voters and 14499 female voters.

The Tivim constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.