Tirwa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tirwa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tirwa is an assembly constituency in the Kannauj district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tirwa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tirwa was won by Kailash Singh Rajput of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vijay Bahadur Pal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vyjai Bahadur Pal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kailash Singh Rajput garnered 1,00,426 votes, securing 46.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24,209 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.26 percent.