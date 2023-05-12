Tirthahalli Election Results LIVE: BJP wins with 52% vote share, Congress trails at 45%

According to the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Araga Jnanendra won the constituency seat with 84,563 votes and 52.28 percent vote share, while Congress candidate Kimmane Rathnakara came second at 72,322 votes.

Tirthahalli is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Shimoga district in the Central Karnataka region. It is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Araga Jnanendra won the constituency seat with 84,563 votes and 52.28 percent vote share, while Congress candidate Kimmane Rathnakara came second at 72,322 votes.

The constituency has a total of 1,79,705 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 89,650, female general voters are 90,052, and three voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 86.66 and an approximate literacy rate of 85 percent.

Jnanendra won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Kimmane Rathnakara by a margin of almost 22,000 votes. Jnanendra secured 43.03 percent of the total votes polled.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.