Tirthahalli Election Results LIVE: BJP bets on Araga Jnanendra

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Araga Jnanendra won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Kimmane Rathnakara by a margin of almost 22,000 votes. Jnanendra secured 43.03 percent of the total votes polled.

Tirthahalli is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Shimoga district in the Central Karnataka region. It is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has a total of 1,79,705 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 89,650, female general voters are 90,052, and three voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 86.66 and an approximate literacy rate of 85 percent.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Araga Jnanendra won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Kimmane Rathnakara by a margin of almost 22,000 votes. Jnanendra secured 43.03 percent of the total votes polled.