Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM, BJP MLAs to meet on Saturday

Tirath Singh Rawat resigned Friday barely four months after he had replaced former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the post. Tirath Rawat cited “constitutional crisis” as the reason for his resignation.
Uttarakhand elections are due in March next year when the assembly’s term expires. But the state will soon get its third chief minister. The BJP is expected to announce the name today after talking to the party MLAs in the state.
The timeline
Tirath Rawat had taken over as the chief minister on March 10 amid dissent against Trivendra Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that Rawat brought with him vast administrative and organisational experience. Tirath Rawat had been in Delhi for the last three days and met top BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah.
Not an MLA
Rawat, who had the shortest tenure as Uttarakhand’s CM, is an MP from Pauri, Garhwal. As per constitutional norms, Tirath Rawat was supposed to be elected as an MLA by September 10 to continue as CM.
Two assembly seats, Gangotri and Haldwani, are vacant but the by-polls could not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Congress leader Harish Rawat said Tirath Singh's resignation due to ‘constitutional compulsions’ was the “biggest lie as elections were held in Salt constituency in the state during COVID-19”.
Faux pas
Tirath Rawat began as chief minister with a comment that was criticised by many. He said women were setting a 'bad example’ by wearing ‘ripped jeans’. He later apologised, but maintained that ‘torn jeans’ were not right, as per PTI.
On March 22, Tirath Rawat said Americans (not British) ruled India for 200 years. Tirath Rawat has also “blamed” smaller families for not producing “20 children” to get free ration from the government during COVID-19, reported PTI.
The handling of Maha Kumbh in Haridwar in April, which saw a gathering of millions of devotees, was also criticised and his government was pulled up by the Uttarakhand High Court.
What next?
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in Dehradun as a BJP party observer. BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand will meet the top leadership today to decide on the new chief minister.
The frontrunners for the position include higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, irrigation minister Satpal Maharaj, Banshidhar Bhagat (ex-state party president), and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat.