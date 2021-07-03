Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM, BJP MLAs to meet on Saturday

Tirath Singh Rawat resigned Friday barely four months after he had replaced former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the post. Tirath Rawat cited “constitutional crisis” as the reason for his resignation.

Uttarakhand elections are due in March next year when the assembly’s term expires. But the state will soon get its third chief minister. The BJP is expected to announce the name today after talking to the party MLAs in the state.

The timeline

Tirath Rawat had taken over as the chief minister on March 10 amid dissent against Trivendra Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that Rawat brought with him vast administrative and organisational experience. Tirath Rawat had been in Delhi for the last three days and met top BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah.

After Tirath Rawat was asked to quit by party leadership Friday, he met BJP chief JP Nadda and later handed over his resignation to the governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun.

Not an MLA

Rawat, who had the shortest tenure as Uttarakhand’s CM, is an MP from Pauri, Garhwal. As per constitutional norms, Tirath Rawat was supposed to be elected as an MLA by September 10 to continue as CM.

Two assembly seats, Gangotri and Haldwani, are vacant but the by-polls could not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act 1951 mandates the Election Commission to fill vacancies in Parliament and state legislatures through by-elections within six months from the date of occurrence, provided that the remainder of the term of the new member is one year or more.

However, Congress leader Harish Rawat said Tirath Singh's resignation due to ‘constitutional compulsions’ was the “biggest lie as elections were held in Salt constituency in the state during COVID-19”.

Faux pas

Tirath Rawat began as chief minister with a comment that was criticised by many. He said women were setting a 'bad example’ by wearing ‘ripped jeans’. He later apologised, but maintained that ‘torn jeans’ were not right, as per PTI.

Next, he equated PM Modi with Hindu gods, Rama and Krishna, and said the biggest world leaders queue up to get photographed with him, reported ANI.

On March 22, Tirath Rawat said Americans (not British) ruled India for 200 years. Tirath Rawat has also “blamed” smaller families for not producing “20 children” to get free ration from the government during COVID-19, reported PTI.

The handling of Maha Kumbh in Haridwar in April, which saw a gathering of millions of devotees, was also criticised and his government was pulled up by the Uttarakhand High Court.

What next?

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in Dehradun as a BJP party observer. BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand will meet the top leadership today to decide on the new chief minister.