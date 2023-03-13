Rajasthan election 2023: CMs Kejriwal, Mann lead AAP 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur | WATCH

On the eve of the party’s yatra in Jaipur, Mishra said about 4.5 lakh people have become its members recently and that the party was optimistic about its performance in the coming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday led the Aam Aadmi Party's "Tiranga Yatra" in Jaipur ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan. The rally went from Sanganeri Gate to Ajmeri Gate and both ministers addressed a gathering thereafter.

The party’s chief ministers sounded the poll bugle in the state with the yatra and appealed to people to join it.

Vinay Mishra, the AAP’s in-charge for Rajasthan, told a press conference on Sunday, ”I would like to appeal to people to connect with the yatra as it is important for Rajasthan where the BJP and the Congress formed governments alternately and worked to dupe people.”

On the eve of the party’s yatra in Jaipur , Mishra said about 4.5 lakh people have become its members recently and that the party was optimistic about its performance in the coming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

He attacked both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, saying they have ruled the state alternately and worked only to dupe people.

”Both the Congress and the BJP are cheating people,” he said.

Within 15-20 days of the party’s membership drive, about 4.5 lakh people have taken membership of the party, he said.

He said the party was optimistic about its performance in Rajasthan and cited its performance in Gujarat, where it bagged more than 41 lakh votes and won five seats within 3-4 months of launching its campaign.

Replying to a question that the BJP is also asking people to bring about a change in the state, Mishra said it is hard to comprehend whether the BJP is talking about a change in Rajasthan or in its leadership.

”There is a confusion within BJP MLAs and MPs whether they take part in party protest or join birthday celebration of their leader Vasundhara Raje, which were on the same day. First they should work unitedly,” Mishra said.

Mishra alleged that both the BJP and the Congress have connived to favour the Adani Group in coal mining block allocation in Chhattisgarh.

”Both the Congress and the BJP are cheating people. I am saying this with documentary proof. They are hand in glove with each other and working to loot the country. They are trying to hoodwink the people,” Mishra said.

He also targeted the Congress-led state government for not hearing the issues of war widows and over alleged misbehaviour with BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena for raising their issues.

The Congress talks about the Centre’s dictatorial attitude but the behaviour meted out to an MP — dragging him by the collar and thrashing him — is nothing less than dictatorship, the AAP leader said, referring to the alleged manhandling of Meena.

There are several incidents that indicate that a change in Rajasthan is much needed, he added.

With agency inputs.