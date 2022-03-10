Tipaimukh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tipaimukh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tipaimukh is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Tipaimukh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Tipaimukh was won by Dr Chaltonlien Amo of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Dr Lallukhum Fimate.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dr Chaltonlien Amo.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Chaltonlien Amo garnered 4997 votes, securing 42.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 626 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.31 percent.The total number of voters in the Tipaimukh constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tipaimukh constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.