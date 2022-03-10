Tindwari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tindwari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tindwari is an assembly constituency in the Banda district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tindwari legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tindwari was won by Brajesh Kumar Prajapati of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Jagdish Prasad Prajapati.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Daljeet Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Brajesh Kumar Prajapati garnered 82197 votes, securing 44.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 37407 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.24 percent.