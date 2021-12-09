Timeline of US-Russia tensions amid Ukraine invasion fears

United States President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, threatened his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of "economic consequences like none he has ever seen" if the latter decides to invade Ukraine . Biden also said that the US would provide defensive capabilities to the Ukrainians if such a situation arises. However, Biden added that the US would not be deploying troops to defend Ukraine against Russia because the former is not a NATO member.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of mobilising its troops near their shared border in an attempt to topple his government. Refuting the allegations, Russia has blamed Ukraine and the US for escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, about 1,20,000 Russian Army personnel have arrayed in Ukraine. Besides, Putin has also deployed short-range ballistic missile systems, tanks and other armoured vehicles near the Ukraine border. Consequently, diplomatic relations between the US and Russian Federation have fallen to their worst since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Here’s a look at the timeline of escalating tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine.

March 2014: The annexation of Crimea worsened ties between the US and Russia. The unilateral action by Russia prompted the US to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

April 2014: A war broke out between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian Army.

2015: France and Germany tried to get Russia and Ukraine to sign a political settlement but in vain.

2015-2020: Deadly clashes took place frequently between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. So far, more than 13,000 people have been killed and 1.5 million people displaced due to the skirmishes between the two sides.

February 2021: The US accuses Russia of blocking a solution to the conflict. Biden says that the United States will "never" accept the annexation of Crimea.

March 2021: European Union President Charles Michel announces that the EU will maintain its sanctions on Moscow as Putin continues support for pro-Russian separatists.

April 2021: Ukraine denounces an upsurge of violence. Moscow says it fears a "full-fledged war" in the area.

June 2021: Ukrainian President calls on its Western allies to intervene.

August 2021: Biden affirms "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

November 2021: Russia says Ukrainian leaders are trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The statement comes in the wake of an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region.

December 7, 2021: In a video meeting, Biden told Putin that the United States "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation."