Tiloi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tiloi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tiloi is an assembly constituency in the Amethi district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tiloi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tiloi was won by Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mohd Saood.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dr Mohd Muslim.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh garnered 96,119 votes, securing 49.1 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 44,047 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.5 percent.