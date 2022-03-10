Tilhar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tilhar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

0

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tilhar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Tilhar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Tilhar Election Result 2022 LIVE
Tilhar is an Assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Tilhar Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tilhar was won by Roshan Lal Verma of the BJP. He defeated INC's Kunwar Jitin Prasada. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Roshan Lal Verma.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Roshan Lal Verma garnered 81,770 votes, securing 40.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5705 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.79 percent.
