Politics
TikTok prevented disabled users' videos from going viral
Updated : December 05, 2019 01:16 PM IST
The moderators were told to prevent the clips of vulnerable users from appearing in the app's main video feed once they had reached between 6,000 to 10,000 views.
Disability rights campaigners termed the strategy "bizarre".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more