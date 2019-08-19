Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Three weeks and counting â€” Karnataka has a one-man government to govern and tackle calamity

Updated : August 19, 2019 04:07 PM IST

BS Yediyurappa has held four cabinet meetings since taking oath, but he was the sole cabinet member.
The limited cabinet expansion will see 15-18 members taking oath at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The reason for limited cabinet expansion, and also for the delay in the cabinet formation, has been the uncertainty over the fate of the 17 disqualified MLAs and whether they can be accommodated in the cabinet.Â 
