Three weeks and counting â€” Karnataka has a one-man government to govern and tackle calamity
Updated : August 19, 2019 04:07 PM IST
BS Yediyurappa has held four cabinet meetings since taking oath, but he was the sole cabinet member.
The limited cabinet expansion will see 15-18 members taking oath at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The reason for limited cabinet expansion, and also for the delay in the cabinet formation, has been the uncertainty over the fate of the 17 disqualified MLAs and whether they can be accommodated in the cabinet.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more