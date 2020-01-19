#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Three decades on, exodus still haunts Kashmiri Pandits

January 19, 2020

Displaced Kashmiri Hindus are still longing to return to their homeland.
From streets to schools, colleges and offices, the minorities were persecuted, threatened and tortured mentally as well as physically.
Kashmiri Hindus were left with no other option but to migrate to other cities.
Three decades on, exodus still haunts Kashmiri Pandits
