Politics Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won race he lost Updated : November 15, 2020 02:24 PM IST The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies. A week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, demonstrations in support of Trump also took place in other cities.