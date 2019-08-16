Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission

ThousandsÂ of people, many waving Pakistani andÂ Kashmiri flags,Â protestedÂ outsideÂ the IndianÂ HighÂ CommissionÂ in London on Thursday.

India's decision to revoke special status ofÂ Kashmir, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, caused fury in Pakistan, which cut trade and transport links and expelled India's envoy in retaliation.

In London,Â protesters carried banners saying "KashmirÂ is Burning", "FreeÂ Kashmir" and "Modi: Make Tea Not War", according to a Reuters reporter.

A small counter-demonstration was kept apart from the mainÂ protestÂ by the police.

Four people were arrested for affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

"One person was injured during the demonstrations," they said.

A Reuters photograph showed police carrying away a large curved knife from theÂ protest.

IndianÂ Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an Independence Day speech on Thursday that spotlighted his decision to remove the special rights ofÂ KashmirÂ among the bold moves of his second term.

Many of the LondonÂ protesters had come to the capital from other English cities on specially chartered buses.

"We want to show our solidarity with ourÂ Kashmiri brothers," said Amin Tahir, a British pensioner ofÂ Kashmiri origin who came from Birmingham on one of the coaches.