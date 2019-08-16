Business
Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission
Updated : August 16, 2019 10:40 AM IST
Four people were arrested for affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.
A Reuters photograph showed police carrying away a large curved knife from theÂ protest.
