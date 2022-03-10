Thoubal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thoubal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Thoubal is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Thoubal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Thoubal was won by Okram Ibobi Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh.

He defeated BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Okram Ibobi Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Okram Ibobi Singh garnered 18649 votes, securing 68.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10470 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 38.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Thoubal constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Thoubal constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.