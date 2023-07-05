Party symbol still with us... those who left us, let them go: Sharad Pawar 

'Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me (not the BJP) if he had any problems,' the Nationalist Congress Party supremo said, wondering why the BJP allied with NCP, which it had labelled as a corrupt party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, July 5, expressed disappointment at the split within the party and said proper procedures were not followed by the faction led by Ajit Pawar. He, however, assured that the party is still intact as the party workers and symbol is still with them.

"We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure..." Pawar said, adding, "The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us."

The NCP chief was addressing the meeting of his faction's leaders at Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present. He said if there were any problems within the party, Ajit Pawar should have communicated to him rather going with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for power, despite PM Modi labelling NCP as corrupt.

"Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind he could have approached me," he added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pawar questioned its alliance with the NCP, despite previously labelling the party as corrupt. "You (BJP) called the NCP corrupt. So, why have you allied with the NCP now ... whatever happened to Uddhav Thackeray has been repeated," he said.

Further, he criticised the use of his photo at the parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, indicating that the Ajit Pawar faction lacks a strong leadership. "Those using my image are aware that they have nothing else," he said.

Pawar said he is not angry over the rebel MLAs and that his party does not have a hunger for power but is committed to serving the people. "Today, the entire country is watching us... This meeting is historic for NCP. We have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles in our way... we don't have hunger for power, we will keep working for the people," he said.