Party symbol still with us... those who left us, let them go: Sharad Pawar 

'Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me (not the BJP) if he had any problems,' the Nationalist Congress Party supremo said, wondering why the BJP allied with NCP, which it had labelled as a corrupt party.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, July 5, expressed disappointment at the split within the party and said proper procedures were not followed by the faction led by Ajit Pawar. He, however, assured that the party is still intact as the party workers and symbol is still with them.
"We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure..." Pawar said, adding, "The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us."
The NCP chief was addressing the meeting of his faction's leaders at Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present. He said if there were any problems within the party, Ajit Pawar should have communicated to him rather going with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for power, despite PM Modi labelling NCP as corrupt.