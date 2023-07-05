Party symbol still with us... those who left us, let them go: Sharad Pawar 

'Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me (not the BJP) if he had any problems,' the Nationalist Congress Party supremo said, wondering why the BJP allied with NCP, which it had labelled as a corrupt party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, July 5, expressed disappointment at the split within the party and said proper procedures were not followed by the faction led by Ajit Pawar. He, however, assured that the party is still intact as the party workers and symbol is still with them.

"We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure..." Pawar said, adding, "The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us."