Those spreading anarchy will be exposed, says union minister Prakash Javadekar

Hitting out at the opposition on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused them of creating disturbance in the country and asserted that there is peace in Kashmir and the world has accepted India's stance.

"Some people are spreading anarchy and misconceptions in the country. Soon these people will be exposed," Javadekar said in the wake of JNU violence followed by large scale protests across India.

He also claimed: "The Congress, which has been using the minorities as a vote bank for decades, is now trying to divide the country on communal lines."

He directly hit out at former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi for his controversial tweet. He was referring to a tweet by Gogoi where the Congress leader made the "Hindu Jinnah" comment.