Those opposing UCC have no confidence in Constitution, says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that it would be challenging to mobilize public opinion and addressing concerns from those who oppose the implementation of a uniform civil code but the Constitution does allow a reversal on this matter emphasising the importance of moving forward rather than regressing.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that those opposing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India display a lack of confidence in the country's Constitution.

In an interview to News18 channel, he said that we may need time to create conducive conditions but the Constitution of India does not allow us to go backward, firmly supporting the need for adopting the UCC to ensure equality and justice for all citizens.

Here are the excerpts from his interview:

There has been a lot of debate and opposition ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the uniform civil code. What is your view on UCC?

Governor: My view is the view of the Constitution of India. In principle, one can differ on the details of the provisions, but as far as the principle of having a uniform civil code through one code throughout the territory of India is concerned, how can anybody oppose it? If you are opposing it, you are showing no confidence in the Constitution of India.

Opposition parties claim that the BJP is using UCC as a political card to create communal divisions in the country and gain votes in the next Lok Sabha elections. What do you say to that?

Governor: Until 1990, the left parties in this country were advocating the enactment of a uniform civil code. When I resigned on the issue, the most vocal voice in my support was Mr. E.M.S. Namboodiripad. The other vocal voice was that of BJP leaders. So, a party that not only stood against the reversal of the judgment by the honorable Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case but also ferociously advocated the implementation of Article 44, which means a uniform civil code, has suddenly changed their position and is now criticising the move in various terms.

So, who is taking a political position? If the ideological position they had taken at the time of Shah Bano, even till 1990, was for a uniform civil code, and today they are singing a different song, then who is playing politics?

Do you think that the Left and the Congress are now not supporting this UCC or are against it mainly because they think that a certain community, especially Muslims, will be upset with them and move away from them as a vote bank?

Governor: In Law and Constitution, the Article 44 says the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India. Now, we might face difficulties, and it may take time to mobilise public opinion and explain to those who oppose the enactment of a uniform civil code. We may need time to create conducive conditions. If someone argues that more time and preparations are needed, one can understand. But the Constitution does not allow us to go backward.

...as a party, they have never expressed any regrets or apologised to the nation. So, if they want to persist and ignore the provisions of the Constitution, then good luck to them.

Do you think that ordinary Muslims across the country are against the uniform civil code, as some claim?

Governor: So when the Muslim kings were ruling Delhi, Muslim law was not applicable. It was the Britishers who were really concerned that religious laws must be upheld because from the beginning, they wanted to assert that India is not a nation but a conglomeration of communities. In order to enhance community consciousness, they used language, caste, region, and most importantly, religion.

We will have to make difference between religion and the state. As far as the religion, religion gives you commands, they do not give you law.

Quran clearly said like there cannot be any compulsion in methods of religion but on the other hand as far as the government is concerned even a democratic government cannot function without instruments of coercion.

Religion does not allow coercion...government cannot function...laws cannot function without coercion. R eligion, personal faith and state and the law, they are two different aspects.

There is no draft for the UCC that has been formulated so far, but even before that, we have leaders like (AIMIM’s Asaduddin) Owaisi saying the BJP wants to bring in the Hindu code of law and not the UCC. Do you think there is a lot of distrust among the Muslim minority when the BJP speaks about the UCC?