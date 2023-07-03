Those opposing UCC have no confidence in Constitution, says Kerala Governor

5 Min Read
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that it would be challenging to mobilize public opinion and addressing concerns from those who oppose the implementation of a uniform civil code but the Constitution does allow a reversal on this matter emphasising the importance of moving forward rather than regressing.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that those opposing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India display a lack of confidence in the country's Constitution.
In an interview to News18 channel, he said that we may need time to create conducive conditions but the Constitution of India does not allow us to go backward, firmly supporting the need for adopting the UCC to ensure equality and justice for all citizens.
Here are the excerpts from his interview: