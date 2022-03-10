0

  Thongju Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thongju Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Thongju Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thongju Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Thongju Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Thongju constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Thongju Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thongju Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Thongju is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.
The Thongju legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Thongju was won by Thongam Biswajit Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Thokchom Ajit Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Thongam Biswajit Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Thongam Biswajit Singh garnered 16809 votes, securing 62.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7301 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.2 percent.
The Thongju constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.
