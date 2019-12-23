This will be my defeat, not BJP's, says Raghubar Das

Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday took the full responsibility of BJP's humiliating defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is projected to form the government in the state. Das said: "This will be my defeat, not the Bharatiya Janata Party's."

Das said he respected the mandate even as the counting of votes in the 81 seats of the Assembly was underway. The JMM-Congress-RJD was leading in 46 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 25.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was seen leading in 30 seats around 6 p.m. -- becoming the largest single party in the state.

Das said after the mandate received in the last elections in 2014, he had tried his best to carry out development in the state and served the people with complete dedication.