This is what Piyush Goyal has to say on Twitterati ridiculing Einstein gaffe
Updated : September 13, 2019 07:13 AM IST
Speaking at the meeting, Goyal had said that India should not be concerned about gross domestic product (GDP) calculations as shown on TV, as "maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity."
Goyal said on Thursday that people are building "mischievous and baseless" narratives using his remarks.
