'These bigots are blinded by hatred, have no idea what a professional is,' Rahul Gandhi slams Piyush Goyal

Updated : October 20, 2019 04:06 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Union minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is "left-leaning", saying "these bigots are blinded by hatred" and have no idea what a professional is.
Goyal, at a media briefing in Pune, had described Banerjee as a "left-leaning" person. The Nobel laureate on Saturday told a TV channel that the commerce minister is "questioning my professionalism".
On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also hit out at Goyal for his remarks and said the government's job is not to run a "comedy circus", but improve the "collapsing" economy.
