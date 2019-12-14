These 5 countries are warning their citizens against travelling to Northeast India
Updated : December 14, 2019 05:21 PM IST
The US government has temporarily suspended official travels to Assam, the epicentre of the protests.
The UK online advisory continues to advise against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, including tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Singapore's ministry of foreign affairs (MFA) issued a travel notice for Northeast India, advising Singaporeans travelling there to "exercise vigilance and caution".
