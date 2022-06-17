These 11 candidates have filed nominations for Presidential election 2022

Eleven candidates filed their papers on the first day of nominations for the 16th Presidential election scheduled on July 18.

The process of filing nominations for the Presidential polls started on Wednesday, June 15, shortly after a notification was issued by the Election Commission of India calling upon electors to fill up the vacancy. The last day to file nominations is June 29. The Election Commission will scrutinise papers on June 30 and the voting is scheduled to take place on July 18. The result of the Presidential election will be declared on July 21 before President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

On the first day, Rajya Sabha secretary-general PC Mody, who is the returning officer appointed by the Election Commission for the polls, received 11 nominations. Of these, one nomination was rejected as it didn’t have proper documents, a media report said.

Following is the list of the 11 candidates who filed nominations for the Presidential elections:

K Padmarajan (Tamil Nadu)

Jeevan Kumar Mittal (Delhi)

Mohammad A Hamid Patel (Maharashtra)

Sairo Bano Mohammad Patel (Maharashtra)

T Ramesh (Namakkal)

Shyam Nandan Prasad (Bihar)

Daya Shankar Agrawal (Delhi)

Om Prakash Kharbanda (Delhi)

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Bihar)

A Manithan (Tamil Nadu)

Mandati Thirupathi Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has filed his nomination from Saran in Bihar, is not to be confused with the former railway minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief with the same name.

The first candidate to file a nomination was Dr K Padmarajan from Mettuguda in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The big political parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

Among the nominations, some candidates have contested the Presidential polls as well as other elections several times.

There are 4,809 members in the electoral college. Fifty members of an electoral college need to propose the name of the candidate filing the nomination and another 50 need to second it. The nominations filed on the first day will be scrutinised and some of them may bow out because of the lack of 50 first proposers.