Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE: Kuldeep Singh of Congress defeats BJP's Ajay Shyam 

politics News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 4:24:16 PM IST (Updated)

Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Theog constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore of Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ajay Shyam in Theog Assembly constituency by a margin of  5,269 votes, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India.

Theog is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The constituency witnessed a close battle between BJP, Congress, CPI-M and an Independent candidate Indu Verma.
Congress this year fielded Kuldeep Singh Rathore as its candidate, BJP fielded Ajay Shyam, and Attar Singh Chandel contested from Aam Aadmi Party. Rakesh Singha, who defeated BJP leader Rakesh Verma in 2017, contested the elections from CPI (M).
The Theog legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Theog was won by Rakesh Singha of the CPI(M). Rakesh Singha defeated BJP leader Rakesh Verma.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Vidya.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012INC7.72%
2017CPI (M)3.42%
2022INCTBA
Catch LIVE updates of Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 here.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Singha garnered 24,791 votes, securing 42.18 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,983 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.42 percent. Singha was the only CPI(M) MLA in the entire state.
The total number of voters in the Theog constituency stands at 86,236.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates here.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
