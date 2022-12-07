Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Theog constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Theog is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Theog legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. CPI(M) incumbent Rakesh Singha, BJP's Ajay Shyam, Attar Singh Chandel from AAP, Congress' former state President Kuldeep Singh Rathore and independent candidate Indu Varma are in the fray.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Theog was won by Rakesh Singha of the CPI(M). Rakesh Singha defeated BJP leader Rakesh Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Vidya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Singha garnered 24,791 votes, securing 42.18 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,983 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.42 percent. Singha was the only CPI(M) MLA in the entire state

The total number of voters in the Theog constituency stands at 86,236.