Mounting debt, shrinking forex reserves, and spiraling public anger over shortage of food, fuel and medicines may spell doom for the "first" family of Sri Lanka - the Rajapaksas.

The country is reeling under the worst crisis since the famine of the 1970s. People are standing in queues for hours for cooking gas, food and fuel. Although the government managed to reduce the duration of power cuts from 12 hours to 6.5 hours, public anger continues to rage in the island nation.

On Sunday, all 26 members of Sri Lanka's cabinet resigned over the economic crisis in the country. The only two remaining individuals in the cabinet were President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, the current Prime Minister and former President.

The Rajapaksa family hails from Hambantota district in the southern province. Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brothers Chamal, PM Mahinda, and Basil are third-generation politicians, while the fourth generation is represented by Mahinda and Chamal's sons Namal, Yositha and Shashindra.

The rapid fall from grace of the Rajapaksas could not have been anticipated. Around two years back they were elected with a massive majority and in the past few months, they have been turned from heroes to villains.

Here is a timeline of the family’s rise and fall

1936: The first Rajapaksa entered the political scene when Don Mathew Rajapaksa was elected in 1936 to represent the Hambantota district in the State Council. The family was previously rural landholders and members even held feudal posts during the colonial era.

1947: The Rajapaksa family completed its dominance of the Hambantota district as two members were elected from two constituencies in the district. Don Alwin Rajapaksa was elected from Beliatta and Don Mathew's son Lakshman Rajapaksa was elected from Hambantota. They were continuously elected to Sri Lanka’s political bodies from 1936 to 1977.

1989: The Rajapaksas came to national prominence after Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother Chamal Rajapaksa were elected in the 1989 parliamentary election to represent Hambantota.

2005: Mahinda Rajapaksa was elected president of Sri Lanka, immediately after which he appointed his brother Gotabaya as defence secretary and another brother Basil Rajapaksa as senior presidential advisor.

2010: Mahinda Rajapaksa won the election again to become president, while the other members of the Rajapaksa family also won their own bids at becoming elected. Mahinda’s won the polls on the back of the crushing defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). At the time, four of the six Rajapaksa brothers served in the government while many other members of the family like Nirupama Rajapaksa (Mahinda’s niece) were also part of the government.

2015: The Rajapaksas and their political outfit, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party suffered a defeat at the hands of Maithripala Sirisena, who would become President, and Ranil Wickremesinghe, who would become the Prime Minister. Wickremesinghe decided to set up a “Financial Crimes Investigation Division”, which would go on to probe the charges of corruption, fraud, misuse of powers, and money laundering during the reign of the Rajapaskas.

2019: Gotabaya Rajapaksa emerged as the winner of the presidential race after campaigning on the lines of pro-nationalism, economic development and a national security platform. Under him, Mahinda was once more appointed as the prime minister of the country.

2022: Protests have grown across the country with even 41 ruling party members sitting as “Independents” in the Parliament over the government's handling of the current economic crisis. While calls have increased for the resignation of Gotabaya as President, he has stated that he will not be resigning amidst the crisis.