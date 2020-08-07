  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

The National Education Policy 2020: Recommendations and the current situation

Updated : August 07, 2020 04:36 PM IST

The NEP states that the Right to Education Act, 2009 has been successful in achieving near-universal enrolment in elementary education, however retaining children remains a challenge for the schooling system. 
The National Education Policy 2020: Recommendations and the current situation

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 67% at Rs 355 crore

Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 67% at Rs 355 crore

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

Emami reports over 1% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 39 crore

Emami reports over 1% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 39 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement