Politics
The king and queen of the Netherlands arrive in India for first state visit
Updated : October 14, 2019 07:48 AM IST
The highlight of their visit will be the inauguration of the technology summit where at least 150 Dutch companies are participating and 44 MoUs or agreements are set to be signed.
The visit will also see the launch of two pilot projects, one at Ghaziabad and the other at Muzaffarnagar, to clean river water.
The trade delegation led by the Netherlands trade minister would also take up the bottlenecks in trade.
