The king and queen of the Netherlands arrive in India for first state visit

The King of Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in in India on Sunday for a five-day state visit. The highlight of their visit will be the inauguration of the technology summit where at least 150 Dutch companies are participating and 44 MoUs or agreements are set to be signed. The visit will also see the launch of two pilot projects, one at Ghaziabad and the other at Muzaffarnagar, to clean river water. According to officials at the Netherlands embassy, the total value of these projects would be around 200 million euros.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the visit, the Netherlands ambassador to India, Marten Van Den Berg said that water, health and agriculture are focus areas for his government and also areas for long term collaboration between India and the Netherlands. He added that Dutch companies were very concerned about the tariff war between the United States and China and there is great interest in looking at India as a manufacturing hub. The envoy also said that India’s recent decision to slash corporate tax rates would be welcomed by Dutch companies.

The trade delegation led by the Netherlands trade minister would also take up the bottlenecks in trade. The delegation is likely to flag concerns about local content requirement, lack of transparency in regulation, infrastructure issues, labour market regulations, and a lack of efficient cold-chains.

The king and queen will also visit the Barapullah drain. India and Netherlands had kick-started a pilot project to clean the drain in 2017. With the first phase of the clean up now completed, the visit would lead to the launch of the second phase of the project. The Dutch envoy said that the Netherlands government was interested in economic partnerships with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core.

The Dutch royalty will call on the President Ram Nath Kovind and will also be meeting the prime minister and the external affairs minister. Their visit will also cover Mumbai, Kochi and Alleppey. High levels discussions will focus on global economic uncertainty, Iran, Russia’s role in the 2014 MH17 disaster, and Jammu and Kashmir.