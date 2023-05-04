The Kerala Story sparks concern in Tamil Nadu: State on High Alert ahead of release on Friday

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media," according to a top government official.

Tamil Nadu is currently on high alert as the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' is set to be released on May 5. While the government is aware of the potential for protests by certain groups, as well as requests from certain Islamic groups to ban the film, it has chosen not to do so. Instead, all law enforcement agencies have been notified to stay vigilant in anticipation of any disturbances that may arise.

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media," according to a top government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity and was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The official also stated that “some Islamic groups have also approached the police in a few districts seeking a ban."

“But the government is not banning it. Even Kerala has not banned it. We have, however, relayed the alerts to all the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert," it said.

The official also clarified that reports indicating that the intelligence wing has recommended that the government not release 'The Kerala Story' are incorrect.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has declined to intervene in the release of a film that Muslim clerical body Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has argued demeans the community and could jeopardise their lives and livelihoods.

Instead, the court directed the petitioners to approach the Kerala high court, where similar pleas are already pending.

“The movie begins by flashing a note that it has been inspired by true events.... it is falsely stated that 32,000 girls have left Kerala for West Asia to join ISIS even though the United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources, and experts agree that the number of Indians who left to join ISIS is around 66 and the maximum number of pro-ISIS persons who may have shown inclination towards ISIS is in between 100 and 200," the petition said.