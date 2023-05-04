The Kerala Story sparks concern in Tamil Nadu: State on High Alert ahead of release on Friday

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media," according to a top government official.

Tamil Nadu is currently on high alert as the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' is set to be released on May 5. While the government is aware of the potential for protests by certain groups, as well as requests from certain Islamic groups to ban the film, it has chosen not to do so. Instead, all law enforcement agencies have been notified to stay vigilant in anticipation of any disturbances that may arise.

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media," according to a top government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity and was quoted by Hindustan Times.