The feud involving members of Singapore's first family, explained
Updated : July 29, 2019 10:50 AM IST
The dispute revolves around what to do with their late father's house at 38 Oxley Road - demolish it, or let the government decide whether to make it a heritage landmark.
They say their father's will stated the house should eventually be demolished after his death and they have accused Prime Minister Lee of wanting to preserve the house to build his own political capital.
Hsien Yang has publicly backed an opposition party saying the People's Action Party, led by his brother and founded by his late father, has "lost its way".
