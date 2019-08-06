The countdown for the removal of Article 370 in J&K began last month, says report

The preparations for Article 370 endgame in Jammu & Kashmir had begun in the first week of July, reported Hindustan Times.

On July 5, the report added, Research and Analysis Wing’s new chief Samant Goel informed the Prime Minister that India perhaps had a month to fully integrate Kashmir.

The RAW chief warned that things could spin out of control as the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan will leave Pakistan in a much stronger position leading to rising of terror activities and tensions in the region.

As per the report, various factors especially the possible US withdrawal from Afghanistan played a key role in the government taking such a crucial step.

The report further added that the government’s determination to move forward with the bill got further encouragement after the Opposition capitulated last fortnight in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP is not having a majority.