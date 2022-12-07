Thasra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Thasra constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Thasra is an assembly constituency in the Kheda district in the Central region of Gujarat. The Thasra legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. This year the key candidates from Thasra constituency were Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar (Congress), Natvarsinh Punjabhai Rathod (AAP), and Yogendrasinh Parmar (Bakabhai) (BJP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Thasra was won by Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar of Congress. Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar defeated Ramsinh Parmar of BJP.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Ramsinh Prabhatsinh Parmar of Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar garnered 87,567 votes, securing 49.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7,028 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Thasra constituency stands at 2,73,173. The Thasra constituency has a literacy level of 82.65 percent.