Tharoor capable of attracting aspirational & young voters: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, the Congress Lawmaker from Sivaganga has shown his support for Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential campaign. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chidambaram said Tharoor is capable of attracting aspirational Indian voters, young voters.

Over 9,500 congress delegates cast their vote yesterday to elect the party's first non-Gandhi chief in over two decades.

President Sonia Gandhi would be passing on the mantle to either Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor. The election, which saw a 96 percent turnout, comes at a time when the grand old party's political fortunes are on the ebb. After unsatisfactory performances in multiple state elections over the years its Lok Sabha tally currently is just at over 50.

Karti Chidambaram, the Congress legislator from Sivaganga, has shown his support for Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential campaign.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chidambaram said, “While my preference is Shashi Tharoor, it in no way diminishes the stature or the credibility of Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge — let me make that very, very clear. Why I prefer Dr. Tharoor is, first of all, he is a very articulate speaker in Parliament. He is very sharp in his arguments and he is very erudite and he is a prolific writer. So his opinions, his views are always noticed by everybody.”

He added, “Most importantly, he's got a huge fan following outside the political firmament of this country, which I think is very essential for a leader. I have noticed this because I have worked with Dr. Tharoor very closely for nearly three and a half years. I know for a fact that aspirational India looks up to him because he's an erudite man. Whatever he has achieved is achieved due to his own academic credentials and through his hard work. So India, aspiring India, particularly parents who have young children will really look forward to their children sort of emulating his academic success. I think, aspirational India looks forward to it.”

Watch video for more.