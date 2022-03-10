Tharali Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tharali Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tharali is an assembly constituency in the Chamoli district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Tharali legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Tharali was won by Magan Lal Shah of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dr Jeet Ram.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dr Jeet Ram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Magan Lal Shah garnered 25,931 votes, securing 44.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,858 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.25 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tharali constituency stands at 1,02,789 with 52,915 male voters and 49,874 female voters.