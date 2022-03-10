  • Business News>
Thanlon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thanlon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Thanlon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Thanlon constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Thanlon is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.
The Thanlon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Thanlon was won by Vungzagin Valte of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Chinkholal Thangsing.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vungzagin Valte.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vungzagin Valte garnered 9752 votes, securing 71.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7169 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 52.38 percent.The total number of voters in the Thanlon constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Thanlon constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.
