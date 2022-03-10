Thangmeiband Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thangmeiband Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Thangmeiband is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Thangmeiband legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Thangmeiband was won by Khumukcham Joykisan Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Jyotin Waikhom. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Khumukcham Joykisan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh garnered 11596 votes, securing 48.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 157 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.66 percent.

The Thangmeiband constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.