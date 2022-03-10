Thanga Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thanga Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Thanga is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Thanga legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Thanga was won by Tongbram Robindro Singh of the TMC.

He defeated BJP's Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Tongbram Mangibabu.In the 2017 assembly polls, Tongbram Robindro Singh garnered 6462 votes, securing 33.06 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1005 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.14 percent.The total number of voters in the Thanga constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Thanga constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.