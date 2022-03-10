Thana Bhawan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thana Bhawan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Thana Bhawan is an assembly constituency in the Shamli district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Thana Bhawan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Thana Bhawan was won by Suresh Kumar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Abdul Waris Khan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Suresh Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Kumar garnered 90995 votes, securing 42.78 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16817 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.91 percent.The total number of voters in the Thana Bhawan constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Thana Bhawan constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.